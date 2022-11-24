IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Walmart confirms six victims of Virginia shooting were store employees

msnbc

Walmart confirms six victims of Virginia shooting were store employees

All six victims of the deadly shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, were employees of the store, including a 16-year-old boy, a spokesperson for the company told NBC News. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports from Chesapeake. Nov. 24, 2022

    Walmart confirms six victims of Virginia shooting were store employees

