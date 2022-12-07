IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Herschel Walker: 'We put up one heck of a fight' in Georgia Senate runoff

    03:13
  • Now Playing

    Walker loss extends list of Trump-backed candidate failures

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Raucous celebration at Warnock HQ as news orgs project victory

    01:50

  • Spike Lee rallies crowd at Warnock party as votes are counted

    01:45

  • Reflected in Georgia's blue shift: a national demographic 'inflection point'

    05:13

  • 'Focus on the voter' key for organizers getting out the vote in Georgia

    03:16

  • Charlie Sykes: Trump walking back call to terminate Constitution ‘is a classic case of gaslighting’

    08:44

  • Trump bomb rattles GOP, threatens McCarthy power play

    05:27

  • Eugene Daniels: Georgia runoffs were ‘intended to make sure that Black people’s vote was suppressed’

    07:07

  • All eyes on Georgia as Election Day gets underway in runoff

    02:44

  • Steve Kornacki: GOP in Georgia needs to pull rabbit out of hat in terms of voter turnout

    06:33

  • Final battle of the 2022 midterms

    02:06

  • Rep. Williams: Warnock is only candidate with ‘competence’ to lead Georgia

    04:11

  • Voting activist: The more Herschel Walker talks the more people are inspired to vote

    05:56

  • Warnock: Race against Walker is not about Republican vs. Democrat, it's right vs. wrong

    11:19

  • Trump WH aide to MSNBC: Violent insurrection was 'criminal'

    08:14

  • Steve Kornacki: 'Good judgment' question could factor into Georgia runoff

    07:50

  • 'This is an intense election here': Georgia Gen Z voters discuss runoff election

    04:29

  • Final day before Georgia Senate runoff election

    07:22

  • Is Georgia's Brian Kemp considering a 2024 bid?

    03:00

msnbc

Walker loss extends list of Trump-backed candidate failures

02:06

Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News correspondent, reports live from a somber Walker headquarters and notes the list of candidates endorsed by Donald Trump who were rejected in general elections. Dec. 7, 2022

  • Herschel Walker: 'We put up one heck of a fight' in Georgia Senate runoff

    03:13
  • Now Playing

    Walker loss extends list of Trump-backed candidate failures

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Raucous celebration at Warnock HQ as news orgs project victory

    01:50

  • Spike Lee rallies crowd at Warnock party as votes are counted

    01:45

  • Reflected in Georgia's blue shift: a national demographic 'inflection point'

    05:13

  • 'Focus on the voter' key for organizers getting out the vote in Georgia

    03:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All