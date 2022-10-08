IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Walker confirms accuser's identity, denies knowledge of abortion

02:57

Maya King, politics reporter for the New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about accusations by the mother of one of Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker's children that Walker paid for her to have an abortion and later encouraged her to have another. Oct. 8, 2022

