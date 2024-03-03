VP Harris: There must be an 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza

- UP NEXT
Uncommitted vote in Michigan 'doing Biden a favor' by sounding alarm on Gaza policy11:20
Israelis eyeing start of Ramadan for cease-fire but negotiations over hostages continue04:28
U.S. makes first aid airdrop into Gaza with Jordan02:20
U.S. Air Force drops food pallets into Gaza00:51
'We need to do more': Sanders calls for increased pressure on Netanyahu to ease suffering in Gaza08:31
Kristof: U.S. can do more to help ‘most vulnerable’ in Gaza03:00
Polymeropoulos: ‘The U.S. is going to have to act now’ after deadly incident in Gaza surrounding aid03:59
IDF Spokesperson: 'We did not open fire' on civilians seeking aid05:36
Israeli Government Spokesman: 'We want to see a temporary pause in fighting'04:38
Sen. Murphy: Biden admin ‘has to throw everything they have’ behind pausing ‘hostilities’ in Gaza06:34
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza a 'hinge point in history,' says senator03:50
Biden says he is still ‘hopeful’ for a cease-fire in Gaza02:54
Richard Haass: 'The Trump administration put the Palestinian issue off to the side'05:09
UN can’t deliver food, warns of ‘real risk of famine in northern Gaza if there isn’t a ceasefire’04:59
'He needs to listen to us': Gaza ceasefire activists make statement in Michigan Democratic primary05:16
Clarke: Israelis ‘did themselves no favors’ setting ‘the bar so high’ for ‘destruction of Hamas’06:22
Gov. Whitmer: 'Elections are always close in Michigan, this year will be no different.'07:13
Arab and Muslim American voters ’aren't going to forget what’s happening' in Gaza05:25
Michigan protest vote reflects 'frustration' and 'disappointment' over Biden's Gaza stance05:23
Alon Pinkas: An Israeli raid of Rafah ‘will almost invariably cause thousands’ of Palestinian deaths06:24
- UP NEXT
Uncommitted vote in Michigan 'doing Biden a favor' by sounding alarm on Gaza policy11:20
Israelis eyeing start of Ramadan for cease-fire but negotiations over hostages continue04:28
U.S. makes first aid airdrop into Gaza with Jordan02:20
U.S. Air Force drops food pallets into Gaza00:51
'We need to do more': Sanders calls for increased pressure on Netanyahu to ease suffering in Gaza08:31
Kristof: U.S. can do more to help ‘most vulnerable’ in Gaza03:00
Play All