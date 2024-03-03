IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
VP Harris: There must be an 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza
Vice President Kamala Harris calls for "an immediate ceasefire" in the Israel-Hamas war while speaking at an event to commemorate the 59th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday" in Selma, Alabama. "This would allow us to build something more enduring to ensure Israel is secure and to respect the right of the Palestinian people to dignity, freedom and self-determination," she said.March 3, 2024

