VP Harris asked whether Biden will debate Trump
March 8, 202401:02
    Michael Whatley elected new RNC chair, Trump formally recognized as presumptive nominee

    03:23

  • Joe: Republicans last night weren't happy at the world Trump created for them

    09:22

  • Dick Gephardt calls on third-party candidates to withdraw from key swing states

    07:19

  • Joe: Biden showed how GOP is on the wrong side of history, polls, decency

    08:44

  • Joe: This was a tour de force by Joe Biden

    08:35

  • 'Incredibly aggressive': Biden delivers energized State of the Union 

    10:39

  • Who is Senator Katie Britt? GOP taps Alabama senator with reproductive rights in spotlight 

    10:43

  • ‘Under attack’: Fmr. Trump WH secretary urges Nikki Haley supporters to vote Biden

    06:11

  • Chris Matthews: GOP going to make it a brutal night for the president

    08:11

  • George Conway: What Biden needs to say is 'Let's Be Normal, America'

    08:44

  • 'So deeply cynical': Why Republicans insulted by Trump still support him

    10:40

  • Supreme Court weakens U.S. defenses as GOP nominates new crop of extremists

    06:00

  • GOP nominates candidate tainted by 'ballot harvesting mules' scandal

    04:31

  • A governor who thinks homosexuality is ‘filth’? North Carolina Dem warns of extremist opponent

    10:27

  • Ruben Gallego blasts Kari Lake: She'll do 'whatever Donald Trump wants'

    07:52

  • Maddow: This election is a choice ‘between having a democracy and not’

    08:37

  • Loser rematch? Trump may lose to Biden again, but James Carville sounds Dem alarm

    10:56

  • Democrats see opportunities for Biden to take back North Carolina in 2024

    08:26

  • Chuck Todd: Trump is ‘more reliant on outside events’ to sell his message than Biden

    05:04

VP Harris asked whether Biden will debate Trump

01:02

NBC News' Peter Alexander asks Vice President Kamala Harris whether President Biden will agree to former President Trump's challenge to debate each other.March 8, 2024

