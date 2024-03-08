VP Harris asked whether Biden will debate Trump

- Now Playing
VP Harris asked whether Biden will debate Trump01:02
- UP NEXT
Michael Whatley elected new RNC chair, Trump formally recognized as presumptive nominee03:23
Joe: Republicans last night weren't happy at the world Trump created for them09:22
Dick Gephardt calls on third-party candidates to withdraw from key swing states07:19
Joe: Biden showed how GOP is on the wrong side of history, polls, decency08:44
Joe: This was a tour de force by Joe Biden08:35
'Incredibly aggressive': Biden delivers energized State of the Union10:39
Who is Senator Katie Britt? GOP taps Alabama senator with reproductive rights in spotlight10:43
‘Under attack’: Fmr. Trump WH secretary urges Nikki Haley supporters to vote Biden06:11
Chris Matthews: GOP going to make it a brutal night for the president08:11
George Conway: What Biden needs to say is 'Let's Be Normal, America'08:44
'So deeply cynical': Why Republicans insulted by Trump still support him10:40
Supreme Court weakens U.S. defenses as GOP nominates new crop of extremists06:00
GOP nominates candidate tainted by 'ballot harvesting mules' scandal04:31
A governor who thinks homosexuality is ‘filth’? North Carolina Dem warns of extremist opponent10:27
Ruben Gallego blasts Kari Lake: She'll do 'whatever Donald Trump wants'07:52
Maddow: This election is a choice ‘between having a democracy and not’08:37
Loser rematch? Trump may lose to Biden again, but James Carville sounds Dem alarm10:56
Democrats see opportunities for Biden to take back North Carolina in 202408:26
Chuck Todd: Trump is ‘more reliant on outside events’ to sell his message than Biden05:04
- Now Playing
VP Harris asked whether Biden will debate Trump01:02
- UP NEXT
Michael Whatley elected new RNC chair, Trump formally recognized as presumptive nominee03:23
Joe: Republicans last night weren't happy at the world Trump created for them09:22
Dick Gephardt calls on third-party candidates to withdraw from key swing states07:19
Joe: Biden showed how GOP is on the wrong side of history, polls, decency08:44
Joe: This was a tour de force by Joe Biden08:35
Play All