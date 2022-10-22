IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Voters to decide the future of abortion in Michigan

03:46

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki lays out what’s at stake in the Michigan governor’s race between Gov. Whitmer and Tudor Dixon and a ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights into Michigan’s state constitution. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi joins to discuss how much the abortion issue is motivating voters in Michigan to register and turnout in November.Oct. 22, 2022

