Voters to decide the future of abortion in Michigan

- UP NEXT
Warnock campaign takes abortion fight to Walker in Georgia Senate race04:09
North Carolina expands voting for formerly incarcerated04:01
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump testimony and records02:00
Biden: Republican economic proposals will 'make inflation worse'01:19
Steve Bannon speaks after being sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress00:55
Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress02:29
How the GOP Lost its Mind12:49
Liz Truss's Term as UK PM Didn't Even Outlast a Head of Lettuce02:30
Justice Department requesting funds to continue Jan. 6 investigation01:26
Microsoft, Apple and other companies urge Congress to protect 'Dreamers' in new ad campaign03:12
'We don't live in the same world anymore': Trevor Noah on how fragmented media polarizes04:41
Trevor Noah on messages that foster resentment at the root of racist, grievance politics02:06
Record breaking early voter turnout could be wake up call for Republicans02:15
Biden administration may try to discourage American businesses from expanding in Saudi Arabia03:03
Biden to announce intention to codify abortion rights if Democrats retain control of Congress02:33
Maddow on GOP’s ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump.’ tweet01:09
Midterms see Democrats pit practical, small-ball politics against GOP demagoguing racism06:47
How Warnock, Abrams differ in campaign strategy to secure Democratic hold in Georgia03:05
Joy Reid on why Herschel Walker is the 'perfect Black candidate' for Trump Republicans03:44
How Wisconsin typifies America's political divisions05:48
- UP NEXT
Warnock campaign takes abortion fight to Walker in Georgia Senate race04:09
North Carolina expands voting for formerly incarcerated04:01
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump testimony and records02:00
Biden: Republican economic proposals will 'make inflation worse'01:19
Steve Bannon speaks after being sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress00:55
Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress02:29
Play All