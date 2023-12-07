IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden signs executive order reforming federal funding for tribal nations

    01:19

  • Kevin McCarthy announces he is leaving Congress

    02:18

  • Zelenskyy aide says Ukraine faces risk of losing war without more U.S. military aid

    01:42

  • Wray urges Congress to renew 'critical' surveillance law

    04:01

  • Families of opioid victims push Supreme Court to hold Sackler family accountable

    05:59

  • Supreme Court hears arguments over $6 billion opioid deal involving Sackler family

    01:58

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement

    02:37

  • Sandra Day O’Connor, first female Supreme Court justice, dies at 93

    02:32

  • George Santos expelled from Congress after House vote

    03:27

  • Full special report: Rep. George Santos expelled from Congress

    09:54

  • House votes to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress

    04:04

  • House Republicans set to decide fate of Rep. George Santos tomorrow

    01:45

  • Appeals court reinstates Trump gag order in New York civil fraud case

    02:02

  • 'This is bullying': Santos addresses resolution to expel him from Congress

    01:50

  • Rep. George Santos to face expulsion vote on Friday

    01:42

  • Schumer condemns 'brazen and widespread antisemitism' in Senate address

    02:24

  • Hunter Biden agrees to testify before House Oversight Committee

    03:10

  • Family seeks justice for man killed by Border Patrol amid Supreme Court ruling

    03:16

  • Biden says deal to release hostages in Gaza is ‘very close’

    00:48

  • Rep. Santos will not seek re-election after release of House Ethics report

    02:45

msnbc

Vivek Ramaswamy tried to wear Trump's shoes. Chris Christie knocked them off.

03:17

Chris Christie came to the defense of Nikki Haley after Vivek Ramaswamy accused her of not knowing the names of three provinces along the Russia-Ukraine border. "This is a smart, accomplished woman. You should stop insulting her,” Christie said.Dec. 7, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Biden signs executive order reforming federal funding for tribal nations

    01:19

  • Kevin McCarthy announces he is leaving Congress

    02:18

  • Zelenskyy aide says Ukraine faces risk of losing war without more U.S. military aid

    01:42

  • Wray urges Congress to renew 'critical' surveillance law

    04:01

  • Families of opioid victims push Supreme Court to hold Sackler family accountable

    05:59

  • Supreme Court hears arguments over $6 billion opioid deal involving Sackler family

    01:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All