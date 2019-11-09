Vindman: ‘No doubt’ that Trump was demanding Ukraine to investigate Bidens

Vindman: ‘No doubt’ that Trump was demanding Ukraine to investigate Bidens03:33
House Democrats released two more transcripts from their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, this time from Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman and former Trump adviser Fiona Hill. The testimonies painted a damning image of the president, with Vindman stating there was “no doubt” what President Trump was demanding in his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy — an investigation into the Bidens and the 2016 U.S. elections