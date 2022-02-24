Watch: Video shows tanks from Belarus crossing into Ukraine
05:30
Share this -
copied
Footage from a livestream shows tanks from Belarus entering Ukraine through Senkivka. Thousands of people are trying to leave the capital Kyiv amid reports of Russia's military operation. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin reports.Feb. 24, 2022
Bombing in Podolsk kills at least 6, wounds at least 7
03:38
Now Playing
Watch: Video shows tanks from Belarus crossing into Ukraine
05:30
UP NEXT
Ukraine declares martial law in response to Russia attack
04:13
Biden to impose 'severe sanctions' on Russia at meeting with G7 leaders
02:55
Listen: Sirens sound in Ukraine capital as Russia launches military action
02:10
Biden, Zelenskyy speak after reports of Russia military operation in Ukraine