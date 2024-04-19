IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video appears to show airstrikes over Iran
April 19, 2024
msnbc

Video appears to show airstrikes over Iran

05:10

Video appears to show airstrikes near the city of Isfahan in Iran as Israel carried out a limited military strike in the country, according to a source familiar with the situation. NBC News National Security Reporter Dan De Luce looks at early response from Iran and Israel. April 19, 2024

