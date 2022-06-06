Uvalde witness explains how he tried to confront gunman before school shooting

- Now Playing
Uvalde witness explains how he tried to confront gunman before school shooting01:43
Joe: We'll see if Republicans will be responsible on reform, but I doubt it06:40
Joe: Tragically, more of the same happened in the U.S. this weekend04:29
The growing devotion to guns as a deterrent against government tyranny04:36
Addressing America’s gun violence crisis beyond mass shootings02:11
Rep. Kweisi Mfume on the growing pressure of Congress passing bills related to gun reform, President Biden's approval rating on the economy, and many more.06:55
King: "It's almost like there's a mosquito bite and you want to itch that mosquito bite"08:05
Former NRA lobbyist says there is room for compromise on gun legislation06:08
Father of Parkland victim is still fighting for change: “We were betrayed”06:26
Jodi Picoult: “Fiction is a really important tool”06:54
Will Congress Pass Gun Reform Legislation after Uvalde and other mass shootings?06:02
New calls for more mental health resources in schools in wake of mass shootings02:36
Congress works to push through gun reform legislation04:08
Uvalde victims suing gun manufacturer face long road to justice02:50
"This is no time to worry": Former Obama White House Advisor's Message to Democrats for the Midterm Election.06:15
Velshi: One half of an Amendment is being used to justify our fatal attraction to guns06:24
House Republicans block gun control measures as Uvalde buries more children and parents seek accountability06:27
Second ex-Trump aide charged with contempt of Congress03:29
Silence from Texas officials turns grief to anger in Uvalde08:55
‘The entire world needs to see who's responsible’ for blocking gun reform Rep. Mondaire Jones says11:32
