Uvalde schools police chief sends letter to resign from City Council seat

00:29

Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo sent in his resignation letter to step down from the Uvalde City Council. Arredondo has faced criticism for waiting to confront the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.July 2, 2022

