    Uvalde 'greatest failure in modern American law enforcement history' during active shooter situation

    03:21
    Texas official: Police made 'wrong decision' by waiting to breach classroom during Uvalde shooting

    02:12

  • Texas official gives full timeline of Uvalde shooting

    11:56

  • Group aims to change young people's minds about guns

    03:32

  • America’s dueling plagues: racism & gun violence

    14:39

  • Uvalde students speak out after surviving school shooting

    09:46

  • Bill Bratton: You move to the shooter no matter what to save lives

    09:23

  • Despite Uvalde shooting, NRA convention to go on as planned in Houston

    03:38

  • 'Everybody in the community is in pain': Uvalde City Council member says town is 'heartbroken'

    06:36

  • Questions surround 'confusing, conflicting' police response to Texas shooting

    07:44

  • Students protest, demand action to protect them from guns at school

    01:26

  • Real world mass shooting puts police training to the test

    04:55

  • Details about Texas shooter timeline remain elusive, frustrating parents

    09:05

  • Fmr. Columbine principal talks securing schools

    06:52

  • Lethality of AR-style rifles

    04:35

  • Beto O'Rourke: There will be a reckoning at the ballot box

    03:39

  • Rep. Spanberger: High-capacity magazines contribute to more deaths

    02:12

  • Lawrence: Republicans don't want you to know the truth about TX school massacre

    15:26

  • David Hogg: We must do something to save our kids so we're calling for June 11 march

    07:10

  • Joy Reid: Republicans are tying themselves in pretzels to point fingers at every thing but the gun

    11:59

Uvalde 'greatest failure in modern American law enforcement history' during active shooter situation

03:21

Tom Winter, investigative correspondent for the NBC News Investigative Unit, breaks down the timeline of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety Director, saying that to him, this was the "Greatest failure in modern American law force history, as it pertains to an active shooter — period."  May 27, 2022

