IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel on what his win says to ‘MAGA warriors’

    03:59

  • Biden White House feels ‘confident’ in uncalled midterm races

    06:12

  • Republicans deceived, disappointed by their own boastful expectations

    01:34

  • In heartening surprise, many losing election deniers concede defeat

    01:52

  • 'All of these things all at once': Voters brought multiple priorities to ballot box

    05:01

  • Democratic 'turnout machine' tested as Nevada counts votes for second day

    06:05

  • Uncalled races leave paths for both parties to control the House

    06:50
  • Now Playing

    Uncertainty about congressional control leaves markets guessing

    04:25
  • UP NEXT

    First Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania Summer Lee lays out her agenda

    05:22

  • Boebert opponent Adam Frisch to focus on jobs, healthcare ‘not spending time at Mar-a-Lago’

    06:09

  • Wes Moore: I'm proud to be the first Black governor of Maryland, but that's not the assignment

    07:49

  • Joy Reid: Florida kids probably can’t learn about nation’s first lesbian governor

    01:33

  • Cecile Richards: Voters 'soundly defeated abortion bans' in midterms

    07:58

  • Jon Meacham: ‘Democracy is dependent on our being able to win graciously and lost humbly’

    06:58

  • 'Election workers delivered for democracy' Chris Krebs on midterm election security

    04:38

  • Sen. McCaskill: I don’t know how election deniers are ‘gonna get their story straight'

    03:51

  • Watch President Biden's full remarks following midterm elections

    52:40

  • 'A lot of people said we couldn't do what we did' Becca Balint on her historic VT victory

    03:03

  • Dave Wasserman: ‘Last night was the wildest election night that I've ever observed’

    02:06

  • Biden hopes to have decision on 2024 run 'early next year'

    01:53

msnbc

Uncertainty about congressional control leaves markets guessing

04:25

Stephanie Ruhle discusses how the markets are reacting to the midterm election outcomes and the role of the economy in how Americans voted.Nov. 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel on what his win says to ‘MAGA warriors’

    03:59

  • Biden White House feels ‘confident’ in uncalled midterm races

    06:12

  • Republicans deceived, disappointed by their own boastful expectations

    01:34

  • In heartening surprise, many losing election deniers concede defeat

    01:52

  • 'All of these things all at once': Voters brought multiple priorities to ballot box

    05:01

  • Democratic 'turnout machine' tested as Nevada counts votes for second day

    06:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All