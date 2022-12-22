Ukrainians Christmas wish is for ‘victory,’ says Zelenskyy

- UP NEXT
Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender'03:06
Ukrainians wish for ‘victory’ this Christmas, says Zelenskyy01:28
Zelenskyy on Iran: 'This is how one terrorist has found the other'01:08
'It's too much for me': Zelenskyy overwhelmed with gratitude in speech to Congress01:38
‘Russian tyranny has lost control over us,’ says Zelenskyy02:28
Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine36:13
Biden: ‘Putin thought he would weaken NATO instead he strengthened NATO’01:20
Patriot missile battery for Ukraine ‘not escalatory’ but 'defensive,' says Biden00:58
Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'03:01
Zelenskyy looks forward to meeting Congress to discuss possible $45 billion aid package05:54
‘I wish you peace,’ says Ukrainian president to Americans01:16
Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country10:59
‘Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,’ says Biden02:57
Biden pledges continued support for Ukraine in meeting with Zelenskyy05:58
Zelenskyy’s trip to U.S. allows him to directly reach Americans02:22
Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meeting with Biden01:04
Putin calls Ukraine conflict 'tragedy,' vows to keep fighting01:02
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress03:44
Zelenskyy to meet Biden and Congress during surprise visit to US02:13
Watch: Ukraine's Zelenskyy seen in Poland heading to U.S.00:44
- UP NEXT
Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender'03:06
Ukrainians wish for ‘victory’ this Christmas, says Zelenskyy01:28
Zelenskyy on Iran: 'This is how one terrorist has found the other'01:08
'It's too much for me': Zelenskyy overwhelmed with gratitude in speech to Congress01:38
‘Russian tyranny has lost control over us,’ says Zelenskyy02:28
Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine36:13
Play All