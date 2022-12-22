IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Zelenskyy: 'Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender'

  • Ukrainians wish for ‘victory’ this Christmas, says Zelenskyy

  • Zelenskyy on Iran: 'This is how one terrorist has found the other'

  • 'It's too much for me': Zelenskyy overwhelmed with gratitude in speech to Congress

  • ‘Russian tyranny has lost control over us,’ says Zelenskyy

  • Watch full remarks as Biden, Zelenskyy unite in support of Ukraine

  • Biden: ‘Putin thought he would weaken NATO instead he strengthened NATO’

  • Patriot missile battery for Ukraine ‘not escalatory’ but 'defensive,' says Biden

  • Zelenskyy says Putin lied at 2019 Normandy meeting saying full-scale invasion 'won't happen'

  • Zelenskyy looks forward to meeting Congress to discuss possible $45 billion aid package

  • ‘I wish you peace,’ says Ukrainian president to Americans

  • Biden: U.S. committed to ensuring Ukrainian people can continue to defend their country

  • ‘Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger,’ says Biden

  • Biden pledges continued support for Ukraine in meeting with Zelenskyy

  • Zelenskyy’s trip to U.S. allows him to directly reach Americans

  • Zelenskyy arrives at White House for meeting with Biden

  • Putin calls Ukraine conflict 'tragedy,' vows to keep fighting

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress

  • Zelenskyy to meet Biden and Congress during surprise visit to US

  • Watch: Ukraine's Zelenskyy seen in Poland heading to U.S.

msnbc

Ukrainians Christmas wish is for ‘victory,’ says Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said millions of Ukrainians are wishing for “victory” this Christmas. And despite Russians targeting electric infrastructure, “faith” in Ukrainians will never be put out. Dec. 22, 2022

