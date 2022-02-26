IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russians reject Putin and his war on Ukraine

    04:47
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy: 'We won't put down our weapon'

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Air raid sirens sound in Lviv, Ukraine

    04:30

  • Russian forces advance on Kyiv

    06:09

  • U.S. & allies impose sanctions directly against Putin

    04:09

  • 'I don't think there is a safe place': Kyiv residents fearful as Russian invaders close in

    07:27

  • Why Putin’s reasons for invading Ukraine are ‘total fiction’

    06:36

  • Anticipating repression under Putin, Ukrainians fight for their lives

    04:14

  • Ukrainian Parliament member on brandishing Kalashnikov rifle in anti-Russian show of strength

    07:03

  • Ukrainian government hands out guns to citizens, encourages people to make Molotov cocktails

    11:58

  • How the Republican Party has evolved on Russia

    05:33

  • ‘No war’: High profile Russians speak out against Ukraine invasion

    08:00

  • Russians’ view of Putin’s invasion

    06:18

  • EU, U.S. sanction Putin’s personal assets

    10:12

  • How one U.S. citizen escaped Ukraine

    06:21

  • Reality sinks in for Ukrainians fleeing to safety

    03:42

  • U.S. aligning with European Union in sanctions against Putin, Lavrov

    02:22

  • Putin's next move: 'It's almost like unfinished business from the Cold War.'

    04:23

  • Fmr. Defense Secy. Panetta: U.S. needs to 'do everything we can' to prevent 'a total humanitarian disaster'

    07:01

  • Father of Trevor Reed, American prisoner inside Russia: ‘We’re concerned about the hold-up’

    05:08

msnbc

Zelenskyy: 'We won't put down our weapon'

01:14

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says "I'm here" and calls out fake information in a post to social media Saturday morning in Kyiv. NBC News' Cal Perry reports. Feb. 26, 2022

  • Russians reject Putin and his war on Ukraine

    04:47
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy: 'We won't put down our weapon'

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Air raid sirens sound in Lviv, Ukraine

    04:30

  • Russian forces advance on Kyiv

    06:09

  • U.S. & allies impose sanctions directly against Putin

    04:09

  • 'I don't think there is a safe place': Kyiv residents fearful as Russian invaders close in

    07:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All