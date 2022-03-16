Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for assistance in virtual address to Congress
16:36
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a virtual address to Congress where he called for further assistance from the U.S. and invoked Pearl Harbor, Martin Luther King Jr., and September 11th when discussing the Russian invasion.March 16, 2022
With graphic detail and raw emotion, Zelenskyy pleads for U.S. to close Ukrainian skies
05:31
Zelenskyy: Ukrainians are ‘sacrificing our lives in the name of the future’
02:28
Jon Meacham: Zelenskyy has captured the free world's imagination
10:22
'Humanitarian village' in Lviv offers services to refugees in need
03:34
Sen. Manchin: U.S. can support Ukraine 'every way we possibly can'