  • Pregnant Ukrainian journalist slams 'insane lunatic' Putin as she flees to protect family

    06:08

  • Fmr. Ukraine pres.: Putin expected us to greet him with flowers. Instead, he got molotov cocktails.

    09:09

  • 'How many children have to die?': Ukraine parliamentarian pleads for help against Putin

    10:00
    'Nobody is going to break us': Zelenskyy addresses European Parliament as Russian invasion intensifies

    05:02
    '40-mile long' Russian military convoy approaching Ukraine capital

    06:00

  • Why sanctions may be the West's most powerful weapon against Putin and his oligarchs

    03:17

  • Clinton hails global unity against Putin's threat to democracy

    05:03

  • Lack of cryptocurrency regulation leaves opportunity for Russians to evade sanctions

    03:08

  • 'They need to stop him': Clinton calls on Putin aides to 'act for the good of Russia'

    02:28

  • Morale remains high in Kyiv despite concerns about food supply, basic needs

    05:55

  • Refugees fleeing Ukraine facing long lines, freezing temperatures

    05:17

  • Putin may order escalation of violence

    05:38

  • Beyond Ukraine’s borders

    02:10

  • Biden revises State of the Union after Ukraine invasion

    05:08

  • Thomas Friedman: Putin’s best days are behind him

    03:01

  • Ukrainian Parliament MP on her 61-year-old dad saying he’ll ‘crawl’ to defend Kyiv

    05:02

  • Malcolm Nance: Zelensky was an improbable character who showed his character when Russia invaded

    04:59

  • Keir Simmons: Putin reportedly believed Ukrainians would welcome Russians with open arms

    09:52

  • Hayes on ‘unprecedented global consensus' of resistance to Putin’s invasion

    05:01

  • An off ramp from Russia-Ukraine war?

    13:56

'Nobody is going to break us': Zelenskyy addresses European Parliament as Russian invasion intensifies

05:02

In an emotional speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the European Parliament to speak about Russia's ongoing invasion into his country. The speech comes hours after Zelenskyy submitted an application to the European Union to grant Ukraine immediate membership into the E.U.March 1, 2022

  

  

