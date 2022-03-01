'Nobody is going to break us': Zelenskyy addresses European Parliament as Russian invasion intensifies
In an emotional speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the European Parliament to speak about Russia's ongoing invasion into his country. The speech comes hours after Zelenskyy submitted an application to the European Union to grant Ukraine immediate membership into the E.U.March 1, 2022
