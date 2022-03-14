Ukrainian Parliament member on defending cities: ‘This is where we belong'
05:26
Share this -
copied
As Russian forces continue to target Ukrainian cities, Kira Rudik, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament joins Chris Jansing to discuss the situation on the ground in Kyiv. When asked about people returning to fight in Ukraine after escaping to Poland, Rudik said “We don't have any other homes. We don't have any other cities. This is where we belong. This is what we are protecting.”March 14, 2022
Ukrainian MP: 'Russia doesn't care. It wants to destroy our country'
05:27
Now Playing
Ukrainian Parliament member on defending cities: ‘This is where we belong'
05:26
UP NEXT
Amb. Yovanovitch: Putin is ‘a war criminal’ and ‘needs to be held to account’
09:01
Adm. Stavridis: Russia’s military has become ‘a terrorist force’
06:25
Ukraine's leader uses social media to pressure Russia
05:13
China in complex position as Russian invasion of Ukraine continues