Ukrainian exchange students in U.S. worry about family and friends amid Russian invasion

Biden announces plan suspend normal trade relations with Russia03:13
As Russian forces move closer to Kyiv, undertrained doctors struggle to care for wounded04:52
'We're happy we're alive': Ukrainian mother of two on surviving Russian bombing of her home07:21
Ukrainian exchange students in U.S. worry about family and friends amid Russian invasion02:21
'We will not surrender': Ukrainian Ambassador speaks out against Russian invasion08:19
'We can’t even calculate how many’ civilian victims, says deputy mayor of Mariupol08:03
What the media doesn't show about Western support for Ukraine — and can't02:30
Now is not the time for bashing China, says head of Council on Foreign Relations04:36
Fmr. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul: Stop using the phrase 'no-fly zone'11:11
Engel: Russia now trying to actively surround Kyiv03:35
For some Ukrainian parents, escape to border is a round trip03:34
As millions flee Putin's war in Ukraine, journalists focus on the individuals06:19
Giant NY investment bank profits on Ukraine war05:04
Woman escapes Mariupol as attacks escalate05:54
How the West can help Russians change their corrupt leadership09:37
Russia says U.S. declared 'economic war' while lying about war in Ukraine07:32
Russian state TV pundits call on Putin to end Ukraine attacks08:40
Rep. Schiff: U.S. companies need to stop doing business in Russia03:02
Russians being told their soldiers are ‘incredibly generous, careful with civilians’ expert says06:46
“Putin won’t stop with Ukraine, believe me”: Mariupol city council member11:02
Ukrainian exchange students in U.S. worry about family and friends amid Russian invasion02:21
NBC's Shaquille Brewster spoke to Ukrainian exchange students studying in the U.S. to hear their concerns about their families, friends and homeland amid the Russian invasion.March 11, 2022
