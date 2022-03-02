Ukrainian doctors detail situation on the ground from inside bomb shelter
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its seventh day, two Kyiv-based doctors, Dr. Volodymyr Suskyi and Dr. Andrii Strokan, join NBC News' Chris Jansing to talk about the dire situation on the ground and what support they need.March 2, 2022
