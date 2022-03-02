IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Children with cancer treated in Kyiv hospital basement

    03:49
    Ukrainian doctors detail situation on the ground from inside bomb shelter

    05:59
    Brokaw: Putin has not changed. He was a KGB agent then, and he's operating as one now.

    09:05

  • 'It was absolutely terrifying': Reporter in Ukraine details soldiers searching car

    06:18

  • Heavy shelling, airstrikes pound Ukrainian cities

    03:20

  • 'Incredible resilience': Photojournalist captures the humanity surviving Putin's onslaught

    05:19

  • While celebrating unity and hope, Biden also foreshadows Russian brutality in Ukraine

    05:46

  • Why Biden hit a nerve with threat to seize Russian oligarchs' yachts

    02:35

  • With Ukraine crisis, attention renewed on U.S. refugee policy

    03:03

  • Putin ‘badly miscalculated’ by invading Ukraine says Biden

    03:04

  • Anxious Ukrainians wonder at lack of progress by Russian convoy

    04:11

  • White House reiterates commitment to NATO obligations

    02:01

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar on War in Ukraine

    09:02

  • Ukraine cities face intense shelling

    06:36

  • How will the White House message on Ukraine?

    07:51

  • Foreign and domestic agenda at SOTU Address

    08:12

  • Rep. Himes: The next couple of weeks are not likely to be happy ones

    05:01

  • Economy and Russia-Ukraine conflict take center stage at tonight's State of the Union

    05:41

  • Michael Beschloss: Biden needs to talk about democracy in ‘existential danger’ of being ‘destroyed’

    06:48

  • Speaker Pelosi: Putin is ‘afraid of a democracy on his doorstep, which Ukraine proposes’

    11:37

msnbc

Ukrainian doctors detail situation on the ground from inside bomb shelter

05:59

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its seventh day, two Kyiv-based doctors, Dr. Volodymyr Suskyi and Dr. Andrii Strokan, join NBC News' Chris Jansing to talk about the dire situation on the ground and what support they need.March 2, 2022

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

