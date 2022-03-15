Ukrainian ambassador to U.N.: 'We will continue to negotiate as long as it is possible'
Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya sat down for an exclusive interview with Chris Jansing to discuss what further aid his country is requesting from allies and how the United Nations has reacted since the Russian invasion began.March 15, 2022
