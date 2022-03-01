Ukrainian activist and musician to Americans: ‘Don’t hesitate to do more’
05:30
Share this -
copied
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its sixth day, Ukrainian musician and activist Sviatoslav Vakarchuk joins MSNBC's Chris Jansing to shed light on what it’s like on the ground inside his country. He urges Americans to speak up, because he believes it will help inspire Ukrainians to fight harder against the ongoing Russian threat. March 1, 2022
Sen. Padilla urges Temporary Protected Status for Ukrainians
04:03
Reporter details experiences 'Trapped in Kharkiv's bloody bubble'
04:27
Now Playing
Ukrainian activist and musician to Americans: ‘Don’t hesitate to do more’
05:30
UP NEXT
Businesses cut ties with Russia over Ukraine invasion
03:50
'I am in awe of what I'm seeing': Chef travels to Ukraine in effort to feed refugees
04:00
'Show this to Putin': Doctor cries as he tries, fails to save child hit by shell in Ukraine