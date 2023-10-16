IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.S. works to prevent Israel's war with Hamas from expanding

    Doctor shares insight on humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza

  • 'It feels like it's been 3 months': Woman reflects on family held hostage by Hamas 

  • Why rescuing hostages in Gaza is unlikely to have a 'John Wayne ending'

  • Israeli military commander expresses frustration over response to hostages in Gaza

  • Hamas representative in Iran denies brutality in Israel attacks

  • Man describes ‘painful’ moment he learned cousin was taken hostage by Hamas

  • Palestinian official confirms Rafah border crossing will open at 2 a.m. ET

  • IDF reservist from the U.S. describes experiences on front lines 

  • White House responds to Iran foreign minister comments

  • American with family in Gaza decries lack of media visibility in crisis

  • Large Hamas weapons cache seized by IDF showcases firepower

  • 'I think we need to appeal to the goodness in one another': Mother of journalist murdered by ISIS on Hamas' hostage crisis

  • Blinken calls on Israel to 'avoid harming civilians' but re-ups support

  • Israeli human rights activist: Two-tiered legal system in West Bank the ‘essence of apartheid’

  • 'This is not an escalation in violence, this is Hamas attacking civilians right along the Gaza border,' Rabbi says

  • The U.N. warns the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening

  • How complicated it will be for Israel to capture Gaza City

  • Israel declares area near Lebanon border as a 'closed military zone'

  • Israeli-American CEO rushes to Tel Aviv to help staff in wake of tragedy

U.S. works to prevent Israel's war with Hamas from expanding

Prior to Hamas’ attack on Israeli civilians last Saturday, Saudi Arabia was working towards a major deal with Israel that would have normalized diplomatic relations between the two countries. But while those talks have stalled amid the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel, they are by no means over. Dan Perry, the former AP editor for Europe, Mideast and Africa, joined MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle to discuss efforts to prevent Israel’s war with Hamas from expanding internationally.  Oct. 16, 2023

