U.S. works to prevent Israel's war with Hamas from expanding

- Now Playing
U.S. works to prevent Israel's war with Hamas from expanding03:29
- UP NEXT
Doctor shares insight on humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza05:34
'It feels like it's been 3 months': Woman reflects on family held hostage by Hamas05:02
Why rescuing hostages in Gaza is unlikely to have a 'John Wayne ending'04:13
Israeli military commander expresses frustration over response to hostages in Gaza05:40
Hamas representative in Iran denies brutality in Israel attacks08:48
Man describes ‘painful’ moment he learned cousin was taken hostage by Hamas03:55
Palestinian official confirms Rafah border crossing will open at 2 a.m. ET07:32
IDF reservist from the U.S. describes experiences on front lines05:52
White House responds to Iran foreign minister comments03:21
American with family in Gaza decries lack of media visibility in crisis07:07
Large Hamas weapons cache seized by IDF showcases firepower03:11
'I think we need to appeal to the goodness in one another': Mother of journalist murdered by ISIS on Hamas' hostage crisis05:52
Blinken calls on Israel to 'avoid harming civilians' but re-ups support01:57
Israeli human rights activist: Two-tiered legal system in West Bank the ‘essence of apartheid’06:49
'This is not an escalation in violence, this is Hamas attacking civilians right along the Gaza border,' Rabbi says09:17
The U.N. warns the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening07:39
How complicated it will be for Israel to capture Gaza City02:38
Israel declares area near Lebanon border as a 'closed military zone'02:20
Israeli-American CEO rushes to Tel Aviv to help staff in wake of tragedy09:19
- Now Playing
U.S. works to prevent Israel's war with Hamas from expanding03:29
- UP NEXT
Doctor shares insight on humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza05:34
'It feels like it's been 3 months': Woman reflects on family held hostage by Hamas05:02
Why rescuing hostages in Gaza is unlikely to have a 'John Wayne ending'04:13
Israeli military commander expresses frustration over response to hostages in Gaza05:40
Hamas representative in Iran denies brutality in Israel attacks08:48
Play All