IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. to send more weapons to Israel
March 30, 202401:50
  • Now Playing

    U.S. to send more weapons to Israel

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. abstaining from UN vote passing Gaza ceasefire resolution 'step forward in right direction'

    07:50

  • Peter Beinart: Biden administration ‘tiptoeing’ towards action on Gaza

    04:58

  • Raf Sanchez: Netanyahu is ‘signaling his fury’ over U.N. resolution by canceling top officials’ trip

    07:01

  • Israeli delegation to skip D.C. trip after U.S. does not veto U.N. cease-fire resolution

    01:59

  • Peter Beinart: U.S. leadership should be focused on U.S. policy, not Israeli elections

    08:45

  • Marwan Barghouti: the future leader of Palestine?

    03:46

  • House Democrat on foreign affairs calls ban on UN funding to Gaza ‘unconscionable’

    09:35

  • David Miliband: Gaza famine a ‘failure of humanity’

    06:29

  • Top House Dem on Foreign Affairs Committee: House GOP’s stall of crucial aid to Ukraine ‘tragic’

    10:40

  • WFP Dir. Cindy McCain: ‘We don’t need vetoes, we need food and we need it now’

    06:33

  • Former Hamas hostage recounts horrors of captivity

    06:53

  • Blinken: U.N. cease-fire resolution was 'cynically vetoed' by Russia and China

    01:23

  • Russia and China veto U.S.-led Gaza cease-fire resolution

    03:29

  • U.S.-led resolution on ceasefire in Gaza 'sends a signal' to region despite not passing

    13:39

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: I don't need Trump to lecture me on how to vote

    11:08

  • ‘I can’t imagine a worse leader’: Aaron David Miller on Netanyahu

    06:27

  • Ziv: ‘Definitely a crisis of confidence’ in Netanyahu, ‘big gap’ between PM and Israeli intelligence

    12:34

  • Blinken: Israel ‘needs to do more’ to get aid to Gaza

    04:50

  • 'No question' Biden is 'frustrated' with Netanyahu: Peter Baker on Israel-Hamas war

    06:09

msnbc

U.S. to send more weapons to Israel

01:50

The United States is sending thousands more bombs to Israel amid the continued conflict with Hamas, according to two senior Biden administration officials. NBC News' Megan Fitzgerald has details on the decision and a second sea shipment of aid heading to Gaza.March 30, 2024

  • Now Playing

    U.S. to send more weapons to Israel

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. abstaining from UN vote passing Gaza ceasefire resolution 'step forward in right direction'

    07:50

  • Peter Beinart: Biden administration ‘tiptoeing’ towards action on Gaza

    04:58

  • Raf Sanchez: Netanyahu is ‘signaling his fury’ over U.N. resolution by canceling top officials’ trip

    07:01

  • Israeli delegation to skip D.C. trip after U.S. does not veto U.N. cease-fire resolution

    01:59

  • Peter Beinart: U.S. leadership should be focused on U.S. policy, not Israeli elections

    08:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All