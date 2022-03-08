IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. intel officials warn Putin 'unlikely to be deterred' by setbacks in Ukraine

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and CIA Director William Burns testified about their concerns relating to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the continued invasion of Ukraine during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats.March 8, 2022

