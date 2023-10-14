IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. citizens and Gazans reportedly not getting through to Egypt at Rafah crossing

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    U.S. citizens to be allowed safe passage into Egypt through Rafah crossing

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    How fighting in southern Gaza may complicate mass evacuations

    02:11

  • IDF says it will allow a 6-hour safe passage on two Gazan routes

    02:37

  • 'When you live in Gaza you don't really have expectations': Gazans face bleak reality as war returns

    06:53

  • 'Rules of war' lose primacy as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

    11:21

  • 'There's no more putting this off': Father of abducted Israeli torn as war puts son's return at risk

    07:37

  • 'No place to go': Gazans stuck as fodder for Hamas guerilla tactics

    08:50

  • Hezbollah threatens to drag war weary Lebanon into Israel-Hamas war

    02:36

  • Hamas terror attack on Israel was also likely a deliberate provocation to war

    06:02

  • Fears about the fates of hostages held by Hamas

    04:41

  • Gaza braces for Israeli military ground offensive

    04:28

  • Son of missing Israeli peace activist: 'Vengeance is not a strategy'

    04:08

  • ‘Calm before the storm’: Israel-Lebanon border braces for crisis to expand north 

    04:15

  • 'Top Secret' Hamas documents show terrorists targeted schools

    02:55

  • 'A country in fury': Veteran foreign correspondent on Israeli response to Hamas

    12:11

  • Biden Official talks policy on terrorism, hostages and war in Israel in MSNBC interview

    08:34

  • Reuters journalist killed in Lebanon while covering Israel-Hamas war

    01:25

  • Biden promises to do 'everything possible' to locate missing Americans

    01:12

  • Netanyahu speaks out as Israel orders ground evacuation in Gaza

    03:00

msnbc

U.S. citizens to be allowed safe passage into Egypt through Rafah crossing

04:48

The U.S., Israel and Egypt have reached an agreement to allow U.S. citizens to cross into Egypt via the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza. NBC News' Allie Raffa reports on the safe passage plan and President Biden's latest comments on Americans being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. Oct. 14, 2023

  • U.S. citizens and Gazans reportedly not getting through to Egypt at Rafah crossing

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    U.S. citizens to be allowed safe passage into Egypt through Rafah crossing

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    How fighting in southern Gaza may complicate mass evacuations

    02:11

  • IDF says it will allow a 6-hour safe passage on two Gazan routes

    02:37

  • 'When you live in Gaza you don't really have expectations': Gazans face bleak reality as war returns

    06:53

  • 'Rules of war' lose primacy as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

    11:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All