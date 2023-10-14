U.S. citizens and Gazans reportedly not getting through to Egypt at Rafah crossing

No indication U.S. citizens passed through Rafah crossing after deadline elapses03:03
State Department advises non-emergency U.S. government officials to depart Israel02:42
- Now Playing
U.S. citizens and Gazans reportedly not getting through to Egypt at Rafah crossing01:57
- UP NEXT
U.S. citizens to be allowed safe passage into Egypt through Rafah crossing04:48
How fighting in southern Gaza may complicate mass evacuations02:11
IDF says it will allow a 6-hour safe passage on two Gazan routes02:37
'When you live in Gaza you don't really have expectations': Gazans face bleak reality as war returns06:53
'Rules of war' lose primacy as Israel-Hamas war intensifies11:21
'There's no more putting this off': Father of abducted Israeli torn as war puts son's return at risk07:37
'No place to go': Gazans stuck as fodder for Hamas guerilla tactics08:50
Hezbollah threatens to drag war weary Lebanon into Israel-Hamas war02:36
Hamas terror attack on Israel was also likely a deliberate provocation to war06:02
Fears about the fates of hostages held by Hamas04:41
Gaza braces for Israeli military ground offensive04:28
Son of missing Israeli peace activist: 'Vengeance is not a strategy'04:08
‘Calm before the storm’: Israel-Lebanon border braces for crisis to expand north04:15
'Top Secret' Hamas documents show terrorists targeted schools02:55
'A country in fury': Veteran foreign correspondent on Israeli response to Hamas12:11
Biden Official talks policy on terrorism, hostages and war in Israel in MSNBC interview08:34
Reuters journalist killed in Lebanon while covering Israel-Hamas war01:25
No indication U.S. citizens passed through Rafah crossing after deadline elapses03:03
State Department advises non-emergency U.S. government officials to depart Israel02:42
- Now Playing
U.S. citizens and Gazans reportedly not getting through to Egypt at Rafah crossing01:57
- UP NEXT
U.S. citizens to be allowed safe passage into Egypt through Rafah crossing04:48
How fighting in southern Gaza may complicate mass evacuations02:11
IDF says it will allow a 6-hour safe passage on two Gazan routes02:37
Play All