TX State Rep.: ‘We must act now’ to protect kids from gun violence

Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the scrutiny of law enforcement’s delayed response in confronting the shooter, saying police were “scared” because they were outgunned by “weapons of war.” His daughter, Texas State Representative Gina Hinojosa, says Gov. Abbott “needs to put politics aside” and call a special session to focus on gun reform.May 31, 2022