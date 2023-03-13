Trump will not appear before New York grand jury for hush-money probe

- Now Playing
Trump will not appear before New York grand jury for hush-money probe02:28
- UP NEXT
'Our banking system is safe': Biden addresses collapse of Silicon Valley Bank03:11
Rep. Plaskett on ‘Weaponization’ cmte: They want this to be Benghazi 2.008:47
Rep. Schiff: ‘When justice is delayed for too long, it ends up being denied’07:57
Targeting LGBTQ rights: Straight from authoritarian Germany and Russia05:37
Rep. Bennie Thompson on J6: We ID’d Trump as the culprit06:13
DeSantis can use woke as slur but it won’t play outside base expert says06:49
DeSantis visits Iowa ahead of Trump amid 2024 speculation03:40
Biden praises gains in February jobs report: 'Really good news'01:47
Dem Rep. Boyle: McCarthy and House GOP’s ‘priority is protecting the rich’03:55
Weaponizing of government hearings have accomplished ‘absolutely nothing’ Rep. Daniel Goldman says05:57
Rep. Himes on Tiktok: Social media has 'changed the dynamic in very scary ways'03:56
McConnell being treated for concussion after falling in D.C.01:53
Biden: My budget proposal will 'lift the burden on hardworking Americans'02:25
Top Jan. 6 committee investigator calls Tucker Carlson's portrayal 'flat-out wrong'04:08
Norfolk Southern CEO on East Palestine train derailment: 'I am determined to make this right'04:27
McCarthy trapped in a box made by his subservience to MAGA07:10
DC Del. Holmes Norton calls Biden’s stance on DC crime bill ‘a mistake’04:55
Congress questions officials on threats from China in multiple hearings02:38
Lawrence: Tucker Carlson 'passionately' hates Trump & the truth17:16
- Now Playing
Trump will not appear before New York grand jury for hush-money probe02:28
- UP NEXT
'Our banking system is safe': Biden addresses collapse of Silicon Valley Bank03:11
Rep. Plaskett on ‘Weaponization’ cmte: They want this to be Benghazi 2.008:47
Rep. Schiff: ‘When justice is delayed for too long, it ends up being denied’07:57
Targeting LGBTQ rights: Straight from authoritarian Germany and Russia05:37
Rep. Bennie Thompson on J6: We ID’d Trump as the culprit06:13
Play All