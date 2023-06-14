Trump victim act debunked by consistent DOJ record of Espionage Act prosecutions

Ben Rhodes: 'It sends a message; can you trust the United States to share intelligence?'08:12
Lawrence: Trump comes up with new docs case motive after arraignment05:53
'There's two ways that this resolves': Maddow makes prediction on Trump documents case01:13
Why didn’t Trump have to take a mugshot? Legal expert Nick Ackerman weighs in11:15
Harry Litman: Trump has 'no chance' in court07:55
Lawyer who declined to represent Trump: ‘I don’t have experience with chaos’04:38
Laurence Tribe: Normal judge wouldn’t tolerate Trump’s docs case arguments08:20
‘He can use that info to extort the country’: Former Trump attorney Cohen on classified docs07:06
- Now Playing
Trump victim act debunked by consistent DOJ record of Espionage Act prosecutions04:57
- UP NEXT
Trump legal comeuppance threatens court traffic jam; James anticipates deferring to feds12:12
Sharpening their knives: GOP primary opponents look for advantage in Trump legal morass06:38
There is a cost to airing 'untrue things': Maddow on deferring coverage of Trump speech01:28
Judge sets some restrictions on Trump talking to witnesses; navigates tricky circumstances08:43
Donald Trump arrested & facing prison: See Trump destroy Trump: O’Donnell - Melber breakdown10:33
Historic: Trump arrested, booked & arraigned by the government he once ran, Melber reports05:43
McCarthy targets Biden while reacting to Trump classified documents charges00:40
Trump departs federal court after pleading not guilty02:20
Fmr. Trump lawyer alleges ‘prosecutorial misconduct’ in documents case04:05
Former Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore: ‘He certainly never lied to me.’06:46
Trump pleads not guilty to 37 counts in classified documents case04:15
- UP NEXT
Ben Rhodes: 'It sends a message; can you trust the United States to share intelligence?'08:12
Lawrence: Trump comes up with new docs case motive after arraignment05:53
'There's two ways that this resolves': Maddow makes prediction on Trump documents case01:13
Why didn’t Trump have to take a mugshot? Legal expert Nick Ackerman weighs in11:15
Harry Litman: Trump has 'no chance' in court07:55
Lawyer who declined to represent Trump: ‘I don’t have experience with chaos’04:38
Play All