IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Fani Willis joins Rachel Maddow for interview ahead of Tuesday's primary election in Georgia

Trump trial in 60 seconds — day 19
May 21, 202401:05
  • Now Playing

    Trump trial in 60 seconds — day 19

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    GOP Supreme Court appointee busted for flying Jan. 6 'steal' flag sign: Scandal rocks high court

    04:19

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 20

    15:53

  • Trial ending: D.A. 'rests case' as Trump's jail fears get real — See Ari Melber breakdown

    11:34

  • ‘They had never had to deal with an insurrection’: Inside the White House situation room on Jan 6.

    07:44

  • ‘We can’t allow ourselves to become numb’: George Stephanopoulos on Trump running for office again

    07:53

  • Prosecution rests their case in Trump Hush Money trial

    10:39

  • Judge clears courtroom, as chaos breaks out when defense witness battles with Judge Merchan

    10:03

  • 'More ammunition' to show Cohen ‘is a liar’: Catherine Christian on defense calling Costello

    04:15

  • 'Very small' amount of voters will change their opinions because of Trump's criminal trial

    03:02

  • Trump lawyers call Robert Costello to the stand at hush money trial

    02:23

  • 'Supposed to be a search for the truth': Weissmann on prosecution to bring C-SPAN witness tomorrow

    03:56

  • ‘The big, shocking thing’ that Lawrence O’Donnell says was missing from Trump's defense

    10:05

  • ‘Complete opposite’ of the Michael Cohen we know: What Chris Jansing saw inside the courthouse

    07:18

  • ‘Discursive, sprawling, uninteresting’: What Rachel Maddow saw inside the Trump trial today

    10:58

  • ‘Dangerous territory’: Trump lawyer questions Michael Cohen over prior convictions

    05:43

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 20

    54:15

  • We've made progress but more work to do, says acting labor secretary

    04:53

  • Trump has 'kept his eyes closed for most of the day' as Michael Cohen's testimony resumes

    06:17

  • 'Wild card': Will Trump's team call Robert Costello as a witness?

    06:11

msnbc

Trump trial in 60 seconds — day 19

01:05

MSNBC Legal Contributor Katie Phang breaks down what happened during day 19 of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial.May 21, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump trial in 60 seconds — day 19

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    GOP Supreme Court appointee busted for flying Jan. 6 'steal' flag sign: Scandal rocks high court

    04:19

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 20

    15:53

  • Trial ending: D.A. 'rests case' as Trump's jail fears get real — See Ari Melber breakdown

    11:34

  • ‘They had never had to deal with an insurrection’: Inside the White House situation room on Jan 6.

    07:44

  • ‘We can’t allow ourselves to become numb’: George Stephanopoulos on Trump running for office again

    07:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All