Trump trial in 60 seconds — Day 17

- Now Playing
Trump trial in 60 seconds — Day 1701:06
- UP NEXT
Trump lawyer 'in over his head' with Michael Cohen cross-examination06:55
‘Nothing’: Maddow says Trump lawyers ‘didn’t bring it’ for Cohen cross-examination09:59
Trump trial ends with 'f-bombs': Cohen pressed in tirades against 'mob boss Trump'11:51
Mortifying: Trump VP hopefuls flock to porn payment trial08:33
‘It didn’t land’: Legal experts crush Trump defense performance in Michael Cohen cross examination08:54
'Like a crime family’: Donald Trump’s GOP allies and VP hopeful's join him in court to prove loyalty03:45
‘Beyond thin skinned, rude’: Andrew Weissmann tears into Trump’s defense team’s performance11:03
Trump’s defense team fails to rattle Michael Cohen during cross examination in hush money trial09:13
Cohen is 'far too defensive' on cross-examination: Former U.S. attorney06:48
'Knee deep into the cult of Donald Trump': Defense asks Cohen if he was obsessed with Trump09:01
Trying to get under Michael Cohen's skin: What to expect from the cross-examination06:55
Cohen will be the prosecution’s final witness but the defense cannot commit to any01:27
'Mob movie feel': Chris Hayes was inside the courtroom during Cohen's testimony04:45
Trump's eyes were 'closed most of the morning': Chris Hayes takes us inside the courtroom06:01
'Evolution of lies': Lawrence O'Donnell on Michael Cohen's testimony07:29
Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 1457:18
'Page ripped from autocracy': Weissman on the potential political impact of Trump's criminal trial05:05
Nick Kristof on 'Chasing Hope' and experiencing 'true evil' and 'the very best' in people08:34
'Last nail in the coffin': Michael Cohen says he paid Stormy Daniels at Trump's direction04:09
- Now Playing
Trump trial in 60 seconds — Day 1701:06
- UP NEXT
Trump lawyer 'in over his head' with Michael Cohen cross-examination06:55
‘Nothing’: Maddow says Trump lawyers ‘didn’t bring it’ for Cohen cross-examination09:59
Trump trial ends with 'f-bombs': Cohen pressed in tirades against 'mob boss Trump'11:51
Mortifying: Trump VP hopefuls flock to porn payment trial08:33
‘It didn’t land’: Legal experts crush Trump defense performance in Michael Cohen cross examination08:54
Play All