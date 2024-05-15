IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Chris Hayes and team react to Day 2 of Michael Cohen’s testimony

Trump trial in 60 seconds — Day 17
May 15, 202401:06
  • Now Playing

    Trump trial in 60 seconds — Day 17

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    Trump lawyer 'in over his head' with Michael Cohen cross-examination

    06:55

  • ‘Nothing’: Maddow says Trump lawyers ‘didn’t bring it’ for Cohen cross-examination

    09:59

  • Trump trial ends with 'f-bombs': Cohen pressed in tirades against 'mob boss Trump'

    11:51

  • Mortifying: Trump VP hopefuls flock to porn payment trial

    08:33

  • ‘It didn’t land’: Legal experts crush Trump defense performance in Michael Cohen cross examination

    08:54

  • 'Like a crime family’: Donald Trump’s GOP allies and VP hopeful's join him in court to prove loyalty

    03:45

  • ‘Beyond thin skinned, rude’: Andrew Weissmann tears into Trump’s defense team’s performance

    11:03

  • Trump’s defense team fails to rattle Michael Cohen during cross examination in hush money trial

    09:13

  • Cohen is 'far too defensive' on cross-examination: Former U.S. attorney

    06:48

  • 'Knee deep into the cult of Donald Trump': Defense asks Cohen if he was obsessed with Trump

    09:01

  • Trying to get under Michael Cohen's skin: What to expect from the cross-examination

    06:55

  • Cohen will be the prosecution’s final witness but the defense cannot commit to any

    01:27

  • 'Mob movie feel': Chris Hayes was inside the courtroom during Cohen's testimony

    04:45

  • Trump's eyes were 'closed most of the morning': Chris Hayes takes us inside the courtroom

    06:01

  • 'Evolution of lies': Lawrence O'Donnell on Michael Cohen's testimony

    07:29

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 14

    57:18

  • 'Page ripped from autocracy': Weissman on the potential political impact of Trump's criminal trial

    05:05

  • Nick Kristof on 'Chasing Hope' and experiencing 'true evil' and 'the very best' in people

    08:34

  • 'Last nail in the coffin': Michael Cohen says he paid Stormy Daniels at Trump's direction

    04:09

msnbc

Trump trial in 60 seconds — Day 17

01:06

MSNBC Legal Contributor Katie Phang breaks down what happened during day 17 of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial.May 15, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump trial in 60 seconds — Day 17

    01:06
  • UP NEXT

    Trump lawyer 'in over his head' with Michael Cohen cross-examination

    06:55

  • ‘Nothing’: Maddow says Trump lawyers ‘didn’t bring it’ for Cohen cross-examination

    09:59

  • Trump trial ends with 'f-bombs': Cohen pressed in tirades against 'mob boss Trump'

    11:51

  • Mortifying: Trump VP hopefuls flock to porn payment trial

    08:33

  • ‘It didn’t land’: Legal experts crush Trump defense performance in Michael Cohen cross examination

    08:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All