IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump trial in 60 seconds - day 16 
May 14, 202401:02

  • ‘Nixon’s ghost’: Trump haunted by ex-fixer’s testimony that could send him to jail

    05:28

  • 'Rat': Mob shadow hangs over Cohen flipping on Trump

    11:46

  • Trump trial ending with bombshell: Fixer nails Trump with 'just do it' evidence

    11:23

  • Evidence bomb goes off: Star witness Cohen pins porn payment on Trump

    07:44
  • Now Playing

    Trump trial in 60 seconds - day 16 

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Claire McCaskill: ‘Everyone was expendable to Donald Trump, ask Mike Pence’

    08:49

  • Donald Trump comes face to face with his ‘former pit bull’ Michael Cohen in hush money trial

    10:10

  • 'No doubt' Trump has 'degraded' our 'social and political norms': Jeremy Peters

    04:56

  • 'Everybody knew' that Stormy Daniels' story was being 'covered up due to the election': Adam Pollock

    06:59

  • Michael Cohen testifies that 'everything' needed Trump's sign-off

    01:44

  • Cohen 'could lose a lot of credibility with the jurors' if he doesn't handle cross-examination well

    04:30

  • 'He lied for the benefit of Donald Trump not for himself': Michael Cohen's attorney speaks out

    09:57

  • Cohen's 'demeanor has been flawless': Lawrence O'Donnell on what it was like inside the courtroom

    08:01

  • 'Weird for a lawyer to record his own client': Cohen testifies on recording between him and Trump

    03:15

  • 'Blocking and tackling often wins elections': Lemire on Biden's campaign strategy

    06:17

  • ‘He wasn’t thinking about Melania, this was all about the campaign’: Cohen testimony continues

    03:52

  • ‘Catastrophic... horrible for the campaign’: Michael Cohen testifies about Stormy Daniels’ story

    06:50

  • Andrew Weissmann attends Trump trial: 'I don't usually see the defendant asleep'

    06:39

  • 'Trump's fixer': Jury hears Cohen-Trump tape about McDougal hush money payment

    05:14

  • 'Pinpointing the credibility of Michael Cohen': What to expect from today's testimony

    04:31

msnbc

Trump trial in 60 seconds - day 16 

01:02

MSNBC Legal Contributor Katie Phang breaks down what happened during day 16 of former President Donald Trump's hush money trial.May 14, 2024

  • ‘Nixon’s ghost’: Trump haunted by ex-fixer’s testimony that could send him to jail

    05:28

  • 'Rat': Mob shadow hangs over Cohen flipping on Trump

    11:46

  • Trump trial ending with bombshell: Fixer nails Trump with 'just do it' evidence

    11:23

  • Evidence bomb goes off: Star witness Cohen pins porn payment on Trump

    07:44
  • Now Playing

    Trump trial in 60 seconds - day 16 

    01:02
  • UP NEXT

    Claire McCaskill: ‘Everyone was expendable to Donald Trump, ask Mike Pence’

    08:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All