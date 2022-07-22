IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Kinzinger: Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 was a 'supreme violation of his oath of office' 

  • While some WH staff resigned on Jan. 6, others feared leaving Trump would add further risk

    Trump told White House employee ‘Pence let me down’ following Jan. 6 riots

    Jan. 6 committee plays raw tape of Trump's address the day after Capitol riot

  • Video shows Schumer and McConnell call Secretary of Defense Miller for help on Jan. 6

  • Oath Keepers’ audio communication shows interpretation of Trump’s ‘stay peaceful’ tweet

  • Jan. 6 committee discusses McCarthy's attempts to have Trump call off Capitol rioters

  • Matthews: Former Trump aide suggested condemning supporters would be ‘handing a win to the media’

  • Matthews said Trump resisted including ’stay peaceful’ in tweet to protesters on Jan. 6

  • Jan. 6 committee shows raw footage of Trump's taped message

  • Committee shows Jan. 6 texts to Meadows from Don Jr, Fox News hosts

  • Cipollone 'can't think of anybody' in Trump's staff who didn't want rioters to leave the Capitol

  • Keith Kellogg says a Trump live speech during riots would make matters worse

  • Rep Luria: Sen. Hawley gestured towards protesters, fled once they stormed the Capitol

  • Former White House staff react to Trump’s Jan. 6 tweet attacking Pence’s level of courage

  • White House security official: Secret Service members feared for their lives during Capitol riot

  • Cipollone claims executive privilege on VP Pence concerns discussed with Trump

  • Jan. 6 committee plays Secret Service radio traffic as they worked to evacuate Pence

  • Rep. Luria: Trump went to dining room to watch Fox News as Capitol was under attack

  • Cipollone urged Trump to have 'immediate and forceful response' to Capitol riot

Trump told White House employee ‘Pence let me down’ following Jan. 6 riots

According to Rep. Adam Kinzinger, at the end of January 6, Trump encountered a White House employee on his way to the residence for the night where he did not mention the attack but rather how Vice President Pence had let him down. July 22, 2022

