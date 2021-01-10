Trump supporters are criticizing his handling of deadly Capitol Hill riots

Trump supporters are criticizing his handling of deadly Capitol Hill riots03:05
NBC’s Amanda Golden spoke with Trump supporters on their reactions to the President’s handling of deadly Capitol Hill riots. While Republican leaders have yet to largely recognize President Trump’s role in motivating the deadly riots on Wednesday, some of his supporters are more critical and even say they lost respect for him and his handling of the events. GOP voters are reevaluating their support for Trump and say they want new leadership in the Republican party moving forward.