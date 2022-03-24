Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others over Russia claims
02:36
Share this -
copied
Former President Donald Trump has sued Hillary Clinton and several others for allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential election by tying his campaign to Russia. NBC's Pete Williams has details.March 24, 2022
Now Playing
Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others over Russia claims
02:36
UP NEXT
Gen. Breedlove: ‘Putin is extremely unhappy with the performance of his military right now’
06:16
Biden discussed 'consequences' if China provides assistance to Russia
02:51
‘This is a big deal:’ U.S. & NATO consider red lines against Russia
06:34
Biden administration to allow asylum officers decide if immigrants can stay in U.S.
01:17
'Valuable' Jan 6 Evidence: MAGA Rep Breaks with Trump Over 'Big Lie'