IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Redacted FBI affidavit used to justify search of Mar-a-Lago is released

  • Why the accompanying Mar-a-Lago memo may be more significant than the affidavit itself

    02:23

  • Shan Wu: Large redactions in probable cause portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit 'very alarming'

    02:23

  • Affidavit says classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago weren’t in secure location

    02:53
  • Now Playing

    'Nothing mentioned on nuclear': Trump slams FBI, judge amid affidavit warrant release

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Mar-a-Lago affidavit reveals who could be endangered by classified documents

    03:39

  • Reporters examine first pages of affidavit used for Trump search warrant

    04:38

  • Trump's social media app accused of not making $1.6M in payments

    03:25

  • Judge orders redacted affidavit release Friday; what to expect

    04:48

  • Redacted affidavit in Trump search warrant to be unsealed

    03:17

  • Lawrence: Trump is living the worst post-presidency life ever

    12:53

  • White House's Klain expands on Biden's MAGA 'semi-fascism' remarks

    04:21

  • Schiff 'still concerned' DOJ is moving 'very, very slowly' on Jan. 6 probe

    02:08

  • Trump fears indictment as 'Lock her up' rallying cry may come back to haunt him

    08:19

  • Docs seized from Mar-a-Lago the ‘crown jewels’ of intel community

    10:08

  • If Cheney ran for president, it would hurt Biden more than Trump: poll

    07:42

  • DOJ memo released on Trump obstruction in Mueller probe

    03:53

  • The message that helped deliver this key election for Democrat Pat Ryan

    02:32

  • Lawrence: Trump love letters tipped off the Archives

    11:00

  • Alert: "2020 Loser" Donald Trump pushing authoritarians in 2022 races

    08:51

  • Justice Department releases Barr memo on Trump obstruction in Mueller probe

    02:48

msnbc

'Nothing mentioned on nuclear': Trump slams FBI, judge amid affidavit warrant release

01:29

NBC's Shaq Brewster reports from Mar-a-Lago where former President Trump is responding to the release of the redacted copy of the affidavit, where he said that it was "heavily redacted," and added that there was "nothing mentioned on nuclear." Aug. 26, 2022

  • Why the accompanying Mar-a-Lago memo may be more significant than the affidavit itself

    02:23

  • Shan Wu: Large redactions in probable cause portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit 'very alarming'

    02:23

  • Affidavit says classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago weren’t in secure location

    02:53
  • Now Playing

    'Nothing mentioned on nuclear': Trump slams FBI, judge amid affidavit warrant release

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Mar-a-Lago affidavit reveals who could be endangered by classified documents

    03:39

  • Reporters examine first pages of affidavit used for Trump search warrant

    04:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All