Trump’s refusal to stop Jan. 6 riot was ‘clear dereliction of duty,’ says Rep. Cheney

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee said former President Trump’s refusal to stop the riot was “an utter moral failure." Cheney emphasized that Trump's behavior showed he is "unfit for any office." Dec. 19, 2022