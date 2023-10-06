IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump's New York civil fraud trial wraps up its first week

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    Biden: Economic gains in September jobs report were 'no accident'

    01:47

  • Biden: I'll work with 'whomever the House speaker is'

    00:35

  • Republicans running for House speaker to participate in televised debate

    01:12

  • Trump to file for a stay in New York civil fraud trial

    02:30

  • Trump moves to dismiss indictment in federal election interference case

    01:32

  • Trump considering visit to the Capitol amid speakership fight

    01:09

  • Rep. Santos' former campaign treasurer to plead guilty in federal court

    01:59

  • Rep. Jordan hopes he can 'bring Republicans together' as next House speaker

    03:30

  • GOP bogged down in 'pigsty of incompetence'; Democrats look for opportunities

    06:39

  • 'The Donald Trump show is over': Trump leaves court in a huff; A.G. calls out 'political stunts'

    08:22

  • Biden plans to give a 'major speech' on support for Ukraine

    01:42

  • Biden discusses efforts to 'ease the burden of student debt'

    02:37

  • Biden criticizes 'poisonous atmosphere' in D.C. after vote to oust McCarthy

    01:25

  • Rep. Jim Jordan confirms he will run for House speaker

    03:32

  • Trump back in court for day three of New York civil fraud trial

    02:10

  • Kevin McCarthy ousted as Speaker of the House

    03:38

  • 2003: Watch Vivek Ramaswamy question then-presidential candidate Sharpton

    01:13

  • Watch McCarthy's full remarks after being ousted as speaker

    47:48

msnbc

Trump's New York civil fraud trial wraps up its first week

02:33

MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin reports on the fifth day of former President Trump's civil fraud trial in New York and what new testimony was heard in the first week. Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is expected to take the stand when court reconvenes.Oct. 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump's New York civil fraud trial wraps up its first week

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    Biden: Economic gains in September jobs report were 'no accident'

    01:47

  • Biden: I'll work with 'whomever the House speaker is'

    00:35

  • Republicans running for House speaker to participate in televised debate

    01:12

  • Trump to file for a stay in New York civil fraud trial

    02:30

  • Trump moves to dismiss indictment in federal election interference case

    01:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All