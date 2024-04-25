Trump's lawyers begin questioning David Pecker in hush money trial

- Now Playing
Trump's lawyers begin questioning David Pecker in hush money trial02:28
- UP NEXT
David Pecker admits 'catch-and-kill' scheme was to help Trump in 2016 election05:08
Right-wing media feedback loop leaves Trump with warped understanding of his legal situation07:26
'If I did it': Facing trial and jail fears, Trump’s lawyers lob defenses08:56
Trump trial starts with smoking gun: Melber breaks down D.A.’s criminal receipts10:54
'Incarceration is an option': Trump appears to want the judge to throw him in jail06:15
'They blew it': Judge shreds Trump's defense in gag order hearing10:33
Not even subtle: Trump used National Enquirer to smear his opponents, court testimony confirms07:05
Lawrence: Stormy Daniels has humiliated Donald Trump again09:23
‘Shriveled’: Trump looks ‘small, tired, alone’ in courtroom experts say06:33
‘Humiliating’: Judge ‘fed up’ as Trump’s lawyer has ‘no defense’ for gag order violations11:38
‘He has a whole lot to say:’ Tabloid boss takes stand at Trump hush money trial06:46
'Women selling stories': Trump trial witness details secret 2015 meeting with Trump05:28
Explosive: National Enquirer insider speaks out after David Pecker admits plot to ‘help’ Trump08:30
‘You’re losing all credibility’: Prison fears get real as judge hits Trump team with ‘bench slap’11:14
Teens use day off from school to attend Trump trial05:10
Judge warns Trump lawyer is 'losing all credibility' during gag order hearing02:05
Prosecutors argue Trump violated gag order in hush money trial02:59
What you missed on Day 5 of Trump's hush money trial04:44
Key twist in Trump's 'catch and kill' scheme will be hard for him to explain away10:48
