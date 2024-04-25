IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump’s lawyers begin cross examination of David Pecker on Day 7 of hush money trial

Trump's lawyers begin questioning David Pecker in hush money trial
April 25, 202402:28
  • Now Playing

    Trump's lawyers begin questioning David Pecker in hush money trial

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    David Pecker admits 'catch-and-kill' scheme was to help Trump in 2016 election

    05:08

  • Right-wing media feedback loop leaves Trump with warped understanding of his legal situation

    07:26

  • 'If I did it': Facing trial and jail fears, Trump’s lawyers lob defenses

    08:56

  • Trump trial starts with smoking gun: Melber breaks down D.A.’s criminal receipts

    10:54

  • 'Incarceration is an option': Trump appears to want the judge to throw him in jail

    06:15

  • 'They blew it': Judge shreds Trump's defense in gag order hearing

    10:33

  • Not even subtle: Trump used National Enquirer to smear his opponents, court testimony confirms

    07:05

  • Lawrence: Stormy Daniels has humiliated Donald Trump again

    09:23

  • ‘Shriveled’: Trump looks ‘small, tired, alone’ in courtroom experts say

    06:33

  • ‘Humiliating’: Judge ‘fed up’ as Trump’s lawyer has ‘no defense’ for gag order violations

    11:38

  • ‘He has a whole lot to say:’ Tabloid boss takes stand at Trump hush money trial

    06:46

  • 'Women selling stories': Trump trial witness details secret 2015 meeting with Trump

    05:28

  • Explosive: National Enquirer insider speaks out after David Pecker admits plot to ‘help’ Trump

    08:30

  • ‘You’re losing all credibility’: Prison fears get real as judge hits Trump team with ‘bench slap’

    11:14

  • Teens use day off from school to attend Trump trial

    05:10

  • Judge warns Trump lawyer is 'losing all credibility' during gag order hearing

    02:05

  • Prosecutors argue Trump violated gag order in hush money trial

    02:59

  • What you missed on Day 5 of Trump's hush money trial

    04:44

  • Key twist in Trump's 'catch and kill' scheme will be hard for him to explain away

    10:48

msnbc

Trump's lawyers begin questioning David Pecker in hush money trial

02:28

Lawyers for former President Trump have begun their cross-examination of David Pecker in the New York hush money criminal trial. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports from outside the courthouse on the line of questioning Pecker is facing.April 25, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump's lawyers begin questioning David Pecker in hush money trial

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    David Pecker admits 'catch-and-kill' scheme was to help Trump in 2016 election

    05:08

  • Right-wing media feedback loop leaves Trump with warped understanding of his legal situation

    07:26

  • 'If I did it': Facing trial and jail fears, Trump’s lawyers lob defenses

    08:56

  • Trump trial starts with smoking gun: Melber breaks down D.A.’s criminal receipts

    10:54

  • 'Incarceration is an option': Trump appears to want the judge to throw him in jail

    06:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All