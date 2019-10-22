Trump reverses decision to host G-7 at his Doral resort

Following bipartisan backlash on the White House’s decision to host next year’s G-7 summit at President Trump’s Doral resort near Miami, Florida, the president tweeted out that the White House would be reversing the decision. In his Twitter thread, the president blamed the media and Democrats for his decision before saying that the White House will begin searching for a new venue. One possibility mentioned by Trump was Camp David, where President Obama held the 2012 summit.