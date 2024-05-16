IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Key takeaways from Day 18 of Trump's hush money trial 

Trump on trial in 60 seconds — day 18
May 16, 202401:07
  • Now Playing

    Trump on trial in 60 seconds — day 18

    01:07
  • UP NEXT

    Trump trial ends with incriminating testimony from star witness - see Melber’s breakdown

    11:54

  • Trump appears to acknowledge for the first time he has an NDA with Stormy Daniels

    03:17

  • House GOP ‘pick me’ caucus shows up to support Trump in hush money trial

    09:15

  • ‘It’s been all character assassination’: Breaking down the cross examination of Michael Cohen

    11:45

  • Trump 'paying close attention' to defense questioning Michael Cohen over his businesses

    05:10

  • Michael Cohen remains ‘unflappable’ as the defense tries to smear Trump’s former attorney

    10:23

  • 'Not the end of the story': What to expect in Michael Cohen's re-direct

    07:14

  • Trump is a ‘hands-on decision-maker’: Stormy Daniels lawyer

    04:34

  • Michael Cohen questioned about recording conversations with clients and reporters

    03:32

  • ‘Clear problem’ is members of government ‘pre-attacking any result they disagree with’

    11:22

  • ‘Bombshell ending’: Kristy Greenberg on Trump’s lawyer challenging Michael Cohen’s credibility

    06:13

  • 'Real damage to Cohen's credibility': Lawrence on Trump's lawyer grilling Cohen over phone call

    07:39

  • ‘Unflappable’: Michael Cohen appears unfazed by Todd Blanche’s cross-examination

    07:53

  • Katy Tur: Presence of Trump allies adds ‘mean girl quality’ to the courtroom

    09:53

  • 'Not your usual cross-examination': Ex-Trump lawyer weighs in on Michael Cohen's testimony

    06:34

  • House Republicans attend hush money trial to show support for Trump

    01:41

  • 'Quite hard to follow': Todd Blanche grills Michael Cohen over credibility in cross-examination

    04:51

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 16

    57:58

  • Why Wall Street's big donors warm to Trump

    06:49

msnbc

Trump on trial in 60 seconds — day 18

01:07

MSNBC Legal Contributor Katie Phang breaks down what happened during day 18 of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial.May 16, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump on trial in 60 seconds — day 18

    01:07
  • UP NEXT

    Trump trial ends with incriminating testimony from star witness - see Melber’s breakdown

    11:54

  • Trump appears to acknowledge for the first time he has an NDA with Stormy Daniels

    03:17

  • House GOP ‘pick me’ caucus shows up to support Trump in hush money trial

    09:15

  • ‘It’s been all character assassination’: Breaking down the cross examination of Michael Cohen

    11:45

  • Trump 'paying close attention' to defense questioning Michael Cohen over his businesses

    05:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All