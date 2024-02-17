IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump now owes over half a billion in civil penalties. What if he can't pay it?
Feb. 17, 202406:56
Trump now owes over half a billion in civil penalties. What if he can't pay it?

06:56

Judge Arthur Engoron has ordered former president Donald Trump and the Trump Organization to pay over $364 million in penalties. New York Attorney General Letitia James said that with pre-judgment interest, the judgment totals over $450 million, an amount “which will continue to increase every single day” until the judgment is paid. This is in addition to the $83.3 million he has been ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll in her defamation case. So how will Trump afford to pay the staggering fees? Former federal prosecutor Amy Lee Copeland former Senior Assistant District Attorney Catherine Christian join Ali Velshi to discuss.Feb. 17, 2024

