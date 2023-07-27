IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump lawyers told to expect an indictment on charges related to Jan. 6

    03:25
  • UP NEXT

    Claire McCaskill: Not a matter of if but when for Jack Smith and Fani Willis

    01:57

  • Trump vow to weaponize DOJ against Bidens trips up case against Hunter: Analysis

    06:37

  • One-on-One with Miles Taylor

    06:38

  • Effort to find Trump Jan. 6 lawyers reportedly called a 'suicide mission'

    04:33

  • Lawrence: Does Giuliani admitting he lied in GA case mean he flipped on Trump?

    08:04

  • Hunter Biden plea deal derailed

    04:38

  • 'You can't lie in the court of law': Trump's Big Lie hits brick wall in court

    09:22

  • Psaki on Hunter Biden probe: Biden values DOJ independence. I saw it firsthand.

    08:19

  • Trump 'panicking’ after Giuliani admits election lies: Michael Cohen

    09:13

  • Chris Christie says Mark Meadows ‘looks like a federal witness under a cooperation agreement’

    10:06

  • Majority of Republicans say Trump is strongest against Biden

    02:38

  • Rudy Giuliani concedes he made 'false' statements about Georgia election workers

    05:55

  • Prosecutors looking at meeting at which Trump expressed confidence in voting security

    01:32

  • ‘Complete lunatic’: Fmr. Trump WH aide blasts Navarro after ‘civil war’ threat

    10:13

  • 'The evidence is going to be significant': Trump's own words are Georgia prosecutors' best weapon

    07:39

  • Awaiting grand jury decision in DOJ election probe

    02:38

  • ‘They’re running against Trump but terrified of him’: Historian critiques GOP presidential field

    06:12

  • Ex-Fulton County prosecutor breaks down potential charges in Trump case

    06:12

  • Eastman lawyers draft memo to prosecutors to make case against indictment

    04:23

msnbc

Trump lawyers told to expect an indictment on charges related to Jan. 6

03:25

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers were told by prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith's office that Trump can expect to be indicted on charges related to Jan. 6. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports.July 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump lawyers told to expect an indictment on charges related to Jan. 6

    03:25
  • UP NEXT

    Claire McCaskill: Not a matter of if but when for Jack Smith and Fani Willis

    01:57

  • Trump vow to weaponize DOJ against Bidens trips up case against Hunter: Analysis

    06:37

  • One-on-One with Miles Taylor

    06:38

  • Effort to find Trump Jan. 6 lawyers reportedly called a 'suicide mission'

    04:33

  • Lawrence: Does Giuliani admitting he lied in GA case mean he flipped on Trump?

    08:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All