‘Nobody has a right to run for office’: Fmr. GOP governor says Trump is not eligible to win

The plaintiffs in the case before the Supreme Court on Thursday suing to block Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado are four Republican and two unaffiliated voters from Colorado. The long list of amicus briefs includes one filed by three former Republican governors. One of those governors, former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot (R), joins MSNBC to discuss.Feb. 8, 2024