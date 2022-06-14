IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump criticism of mail-in voting seen in more sinister context in January 6th hearing

Trump criticism of mail-in voting seen in more sinister context in January 6th hearing

An MSNBC panel discusses the possibility raised by the January 6th Committee that Donald Trump was deliberately trying to manipulate Election Day counting by criticizing mail-in voting and had abandoned trying to win the election in favor of trying to scheme a means of holding power. June 14, 2022

