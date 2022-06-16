IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

msnbc

Trump called Pence a ‘wimp’ on ‘heated’ Jan. 6 phone call

04:53

Witnesses described a “heated” phone call that former President Trump had with Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6. Trump aide Julie Radford told the committee that Trump called Pence the “p-word.”June 16, 2022

