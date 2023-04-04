IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Trump charged over hush money payments to three people

  • Bragg: We won’t ‘normalize serious criminal conduct’

    06:16
    'He's frustrated, he's upset': Trump attorneys respond to indictment

    03:30
    Trump exits New York court following arraignment

    00:42

  • Courtroom reporter describes Trump's demeanor during arraignment

    04:10

  • Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records

    02:21

  • Photos show Trump in courtroom for arraignment

    03:29

  • Trump enters courtroom for arraignment

    01:58

  • Trump waves before entering New York City courthouse for arraignment

    02:18

  • Donell Harvin: ‘Individuals coalescing online,’ not pro-Trump crowds in NY, pose greatest risk

    03:15

  • Trump heads to New York City courthouse for arraignment

    03:42

  • Kasich: Trump supporters’ exhaustion like 'water in a boat' may begin to ‘overflow’ and ‘sink him’

    08:06

  • Who is the judge presiding over Trump’s N.Y. criminal case?

    02:23

  • Protesters gather in New York City ahead of Trump arraignment

    02:15

  • Rev. Al: People underestimate the impact this has on Trump

    01:40

  • Heilemann: Nothing relevant or historic about Trump’s movements on Monday

    05:26

  • How Trump's arraignment day is set to unfold

    02:25

  • Trump makes show of embracing arrest as his lawyers fight to hide arraignment from press

    01:44

  • Judge in Trump case has familiarity with criminality surrounding Trump

    02:11

  • Trump's calls for protest over his indictment go mostly unanswered (so far)

    07:32

  • Trump returns to New York, expected in court tomorrow

    02:11

'He's frustrated, he's upset': Trump attorneys respond to indictment

03:30

Trump attorneys Todd Blanche and Joe Tacopina defended the former president outside of a New York courthouse following his arraignment, saying, “If this man’s name was not Donald J. Trump there is no scenario we would be here today.”April 4, 2023

