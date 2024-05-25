Trump assassination lies prompts rare DOJ response, updated gag order request

- Now Playing
Trump assassination lies prompts rare DOJ response, updated gag order request05:22
- UP NEXT
Jack Smith asks judge to bar Trump from making statements that endanger law enforcement09:46
'Rigged cases': Trump slams Judge Merchan and says 'New York is out of control'04:41
Amid new classified documents revelations, Trump and acolytes concoct bizarre assassination lie10:15
'This was personal': Shouting match breaks out during Trump classified documents hearing07:53
Lawrence: Are Trump's donors really as stupid as Donald Trump believes they are?11:01
Prosecutor blasts Trump co-defendants 'garbage' argument in classified docs case02:58
'This is disgusting disinformation': Kirschner slams Trump's comments on Mar-a-Lago raid09:27
'This is an attack on the rule of law': Former judge slams Trump's 'demagoguery' against Merchan09:32
'Trump has no one to blame but himself': Fmr. federal prosecutor on classified documents case08:37
'Justice delayed is justice denied': Hillary Clinton weighs in on Trump's trials10:35
Catch and kill—in the courts? Joy calls out 'suspicious delays' in THREE of Trump's criminal trials08:29
Let's be clear: What Trump's Judge Cannon is doing is a ‘scandal,' says Hayes08:19
Lisa Rubin: 'Judge Cannon’s overwhelmed and second-guessing herself at every corner’08:23
Trump judge postpones documents case 'indefinitely' but new legal calendar could backfire on Trump04:53
‘Another window’ into Trump ‘corruption’: Weissmann explains new docs case material04:34
Lawrence: New Trump docs transcripts reveal lies detailed in case's indictment08:51
'No question' Judge Cannon is 'favorably inclined towards Trump's views': fmr. federal prosecutor06:09
‘Escalating tension’ in Judge Cannon’s orders for Trump’s classified documents case07:00
Jack Smith 'stuck in legal purgatory' amid tension with Judge Cannon in classified docs case05:02
- Now Playing
Trump assassination lies prompts rare DOJ response, updated gag order request05:22
- UP NEXT
Jack Smith asks judge to bar Trump from making statements that endanger law enforcement09:46
'Rigged cases': Trump slams Judge Merchan and says 'New York is out of control'04:41
Amid new classified documents revelations, Trump and acolytes concoct bizarre assassination lie10:15
'This was personal': Shouting match breaks out during Trump classified documents hearing07:53
Lawrence: Are Trump's donors really as stupid as Donald Trump believes they are?11:01
Play All