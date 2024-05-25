IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump assassination lies prompts rare DOJ response, updated gag order request
May 25, 202405:22
msnbc

Trump assassination lies prompts rare DOJ response, updated gag order request

05:22

Attorney General Merrick Garland offered a rare public rebuke of Donald Trump's lies about the language of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant making him a target for death at the hands of the FBI, that was followed later by a request from Special Counsel Jack Smith that Judge Aileen Cannon restrict Trump from saying things that put law enforcement in danger. May 25, 2024

